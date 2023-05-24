Venue operator Broadwick Live has launched three outdoor events to take place at its London waterside venue Dockyards (cap. 20,000) this summer.

Broadwick Live – the team behind the recently closed Printworks London (6,000) – has partnered with three electronic music brands for the new shows; Solid Grooves, Armin Van Buuren’s A State Of Trance and Worried About Henry.

Following the end of its temporary lease of The Drumsheds (10,000) venue in Enfield last year, the 400,000sqft Dockyards was one of two Broackwick Group venues to open in the Royal Docks, alongside indoor venue The Beams (5,000).

Taking place at the Dockyards venue on 1 July, house and techno institution Solid Grooves will host a day-long festival session featuring three-stages hosting DJs such as Michael Bibi, Jamie Jones, Ben Sterling, Anotr, Nicole Moudaber, Toman and Skream.

A State Of Trance (ASOT) makes its UK festival debut at Dockyards on 2 July. The record label, international festival and podcast series evolved from a small radio station created by Armin Van Buuren and co-founder Ruben de Ronde. The ASOT showcase will also take over three stages.

Worried About Henry (WAH) hosts its first-ever three-stage festival at Dockyards on 9 July, set to be the brand’s biggest event to date. Promoters Crucast and Breakin’ Science will host stages alongside WAH’s headliners Chase & Status, Hybrid Minds, Andy C, Wilkinson, Dimension, Friction, Bou and special guest Hedex.