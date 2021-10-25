Live entertainment venue operator Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) has made appointments within the venue management team at Stockton Globe in Country Durham, following the completion of its £28m restoration.

The 3,000 capacity, music and comedy venue, led by general manager Jo Ager, has filled the roles of events manager, head of food and beverage, maintenance supervisor and operations manager.

New events manager Alice Tones was accepted on the ATG Management Trainee Scheme in 2018, which led to her gaining experience in roles across several ATG venues including The Lyceum, Apollo Victoria and Piccadilly Theatres in London, as well as Kings’ Theatre and Theatre Royal in Glasgow, before joining Stockton Globe as part of the launch team in January 2020.

Joining the team as head of food and beverage is Middlesborough-born Andrew Lewis, who has worked in the hospitality industry for over 20 years. Lewis was food and beverage manager at York Barbican, York’s largest events venue, before joining ATG.

New maintenance supervisor Stevie Tolmie has lived in the north east for 25 years and comes to ATG from building contractors Wilmot Dixon, where he worked on the restoration of the Globe in a site logistics role. Tolmie was the main point of contact for building, mechanical and electrical contractors throughout the restoration.

The venue’s new operations manager Peter Savage worked at Stockton’s ARC for 10 years and progressed from technical manager to operations manager. Following several years as a touring production manager for a contemporary dance company, Savage returned to Stockton to take on the role as venue manager of the Georgian Theatre before joining Stockton Borough Council’s events team, where he stayed for 12 years before taking up his position at the Globe.

General manager Jo Ager said, “I am so proud of the team that we have been able to build here at Stockton Globe; the competition for these roles was so strong, making the decision making process very difficult, but we really do feel like we have the best people in place to lead our magical venue into its incredibly exciting future.”