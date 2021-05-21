Ambassador Theatre Group’s (ATG) new 3,000-capacity music and comedy venue Stockton Globe has completed a £28m restoration.

The venue has a £1.8m technical infrastructure and digital ticketing system and is due to open this Autumn, with its additional 200-capacity gig venue, The Link, opening in July.

As well as funding from Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council. the venue received a £4.5m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Heritage Enterprise scheme, and a £774,000 grant from the Capital Kickstart Fund, part of the Government’s £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund.

The Grade II-listed Art Deco Globe, which has stood empty since 1997 and closed as a live entertainment venue in 1974 will also feature flexible standing and seated configuration, new purpose-built bars, VIP areas, dressing room suites and orchestra pits.

The venue, which was first built in 1935, is expected to attract up to 200,000 visitors per year and will mean local Stockton residents no longer having to travel to Newcastle or Leeds to see big shows.

Acts announced at the globe for the 2021/2022 opening season include Paloma Faith, Status Quo, Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Amy Macdonald, UB40, Jools Holland, Chris Ramsey, Jon Richardson, John Bishop and Tim Peake.

Stockton Globe general manager Jo Ager said, “Tour promoters have taken the cautious approach to delay programming until later in the year to ensure a safe environment for all who attend. The first acts will take to the Globe stage in September 2021, but fans will be able to see the newly renovated building in all its glory and get their live entertainment fix at the adjoining venue, The Link, well before then.

“The Link will open its doors in mid-July, operating as a café, bar and live entertainment venue with an exciting programme of local and emerging artists to be announced shortly.”

The Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and housing, Cllr Nigel Cooke said the venue puts Stockton “back on the map as a live entertainment destination.”

He added, “Stockton Globe has played host to the biggest names in showbusiness and when you’re in there you can almost feel the history. It most definitely holds a special place in people’s hearts and memories.

“The restored venue will pull in visitors from far and wide and generate millions of pounds of additional spending in the local economy and will also put an end to local people having to travel elsewhere to see big shows.”