Live entertainment venue operator Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) has appointed Lisa Mart as general manager for its new music and comedy venue Swansea Arena (cap. 3,500).

The arena is part of the Swansea City and Waterfront Digital District project, part-funded by the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal. It is expected to open in November.

Mart (pictured) has joined the arena with nine years experience at ATG, having previously worked as director at New Wimbledon Theatre. She then moved to her most recent post at The Alexandra in Birmingham in 2016, overseeing the refurbishment and re-launch of the 1,400 seat venue.

Mart said, “The arena has been beautifully designed and will really be able to provide the local community and visitors with a variety of spaces and options to fit any size and scale of meeting or event. I can’t wait to start talking to and working with businesses to really discover how best to support their needs in this area.”

Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said, “We are delighted to welcome Lisa to Swansea’s thriving and buoyant cultural community.

“She brings skill and experience that will help the arena complement the programming of other great local cultural venues and locations such as the Grand Theatre, Brangwyn Hall, Singleton Park and many others.

“The arena will help strengthen the city’s cultural and entertainment scene further for many thousands of residents and visitors. It will act as a catalyst for the city centre’s £1bn transformation.”