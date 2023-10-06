Live Nation-owned promoter Cuffe and Taylor has formed a new partnership with Welsh festival Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

The partnership will see Cuffe and Taylor promote a series of live concerts in conjunction with the cultural festival, which takes place every year during the second week of July in Llangollen, North Wales.

The first announcement for 2024 will see Manic Street Preachers and Suede play a double headlining show to kick off their joint UK and Ireland tour on 28 June. More announcements are to be made in the coming weeks.

The six-day festival, first staged in 1947, hosts around 50,000 attendees and more than 4,000 performers combining competition, performance, and “international peace and friendship”.

Chair of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Sarah Ecob said, “By working in partnership with [Cuffe and Taylor], we have ensured that our peace festival set up in 1947 not only survives, but thrives.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said, “We have presented countless shows in Wales over the years so it is great to be forming a new and very exciting relationship with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod team.

“We will be working together to bring global stars and look forward to working alongside everyone in Llangollen helping secure the future of this historic event.”