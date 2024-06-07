Live Nation-owned promoter Cuffe and Taylor has announced its TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall show series has seen unprecedented demand, with 170,000 tickets sold for this summer’s concerts – 30,000 short of selling out.

The 34-night concert series at the 6,000-capacity Halifax venue commences tonight, June 7, with a performance by Blondie. Other acts to play the series in the open-air courtyard include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Loyle Carner, Tom Jones, Sheryl Crow, Korn, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Bryan Adams.

The concert series, co-promoted with The Piece Hall Trust since 2022, is expected to deliver a multi-million pound boost to the local economy. Ticket sales for the series had previously not topped 125,000.

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said, “To have already sold in excess of 170,000 tickets – smashing the previous box office record by almost 50,000 tickets – cements The Piece Hall’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s best outdoor venues, one that is loved equally by audiences and artists.

“The series has grown from half a dozen shows just a few years ago to 34 this year. With attendance figures set to eclipse virtually every concert series and major festival in the UK – and with a rich and diverse programme of shows – The Piece Hall is truly one hottest tickets of the summer.”