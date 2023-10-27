Live Nation (LN), DF Concerts and LN-owned Cuffe & Taylor are to bring Scotland’s long-running live music series Summer Sessions to five new destinations in England and Wales in 2024.

The expansion will see Summer Sessions events take place at Bedford Park (pictured); Chepstow Racecourse; Markeaton Park, Derby; The Hoe, Plymouth and Guildhall Square, Southampton. The first headliners have been announced as Nile Rodgers & CHIC, who is playing Bedford and Southampton, and Jess Glynne playing Bedford.

Summer Sessions will also return to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds and Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park in 2024, with more cities to be announced soon.

Founded back in 2013 by DF Concerts, Summer Sessions has held events across Scottish cities including Glasgow and Edinburgh. Previous headliners include Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta.

Cuffe & Taylor co-founder said, “The runaway success of Summer Sessions in Scotland has proven the event is one which resonates with music fans and artists alike, whilst also bringing brilliant economic benefits to host cities.

“We see an incredible opportunity to deliver world-leading live shows all around the UK under the Summer Sessions banner, and very much expect the events to become regular fixtures in music fans’ calendars. Bedford, Chepstow, Derby, Plymouth and Southampton – we’ll see you in summer 2024. We can’t wait.”