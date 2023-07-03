Live Nation-owned Cuffe and Taylor‘s Lytham Festival attracted its largest audience to date this year, with 100,000 people in attendance over the five-day event in Lancashire.

The festival drew a record 22,500-capacity crowd last night (2 July) for the final show of the series, featuring rock bands Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.

The festival on Lytham Green, which took place from 28 June – 2 July, also hosted headliners including Jamiroquai, George Ezra, Sting and Lionel Richie. Other artists included Blondie, Kaiser Chiefs, Gabrielle, Jake Shears, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Cat Burns and Kim Wilde.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said several artists have already been lined up for the 2024 edition, which takes place from 3-7 July. The full lineup is due to be announced later this year.

Taylor said, “What an incredible five days we have had. Twenty artists have graced our stage and we are thrilled with the success of this year’s festival, it has been phenomenal.

“We increased our capacity to 22,500 for both Sting and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe making both nights our biggest ever and we are delighted with how successful they were. The positive feedback from both customers and artists has been humbling and when you are welcoming global icons to your hometown that is very special indeed.”