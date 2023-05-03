Live at The Piece Hall (cap. 5,500), co-promoted by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust, is set for its biggest year to date after ticket sales for this summer’s series of outdoor live shows at the Halifax venue passed the 100,000 mark.

The 21-night series of shows throughout June, July and August include headline shows from artists such as Sting, Queens Of The Stone Age, Madness, Rag’n’Bone Man, Hozier, boygenius, Orbital and James.

Live Nation-owned Cuffe and Taylor said this year’s ticket sales have hit six figures for the first time since launching in 2018, one year after the historic venue’s reopening in 2017.

Many of the shows at the outdoor venue sold out in record time – the latest being George Ezra’s gig on 6 July. The shows are expected to deliver a multi-million-pound boost for the local economy with many thousands of concertgoers coming to the shows from outside Yorkshire.

The Grade I listed Piece Hall, the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world which originally opened in 1779, has welcomed more than 10.5 million visitors since reopening.

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said, “Last year we broke box office records when we sold 60,000 tickets. To now top 100,000 sales – even before our first show with Madness on 16 June – just shows what a truly special venue this is.

“The music industry has certainly sat up and took notice and huge stars – from across many diverse genres from pop to rock to legendary dance acts – want to come and play here. Together with The Piece Hall Trust, we will continue to strive to bring the biggest names in music to Yorkshire and this incredible venue.”

The Piece Hall Charitable Trust CEO, Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, said, “Our strong partnership with Cuffe and Taylor means we are able to bring world class artists to our iconic venue, and these sales prove just how big the appetite is for quality live music at The Piece Hall.

“This is a huge deal for Halifax and Calderdale in terms of the visitor economy, investment into the area and creating a powerful feeling of pride in place.”

Cuffe and Taylor, which entered into a co-promoter partnership with The Piece Hall Trust last year, has experience in staging concerts in Yorkshire and across the UK. Since 2016, it has programmed all live music events at Scarborough Open Air Theatre (8,000).

It also stages UK tours with Britney Spears, Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey and Little Mix, while also curating major festivals and events such as Lancashire’s Lytham Festival (20,000).