Live Nation-owned Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust, co-promoters of Live at the Piece Hall (cap. 5,500), said they are looking to expand the open-air live music series in Halifax next year with an increase on the 12 shows held this summer.

Cuffe and Taylor said 60,000 people attended this summer’s series at the 6,131sqm Piece Hall, which hosted headline shows from acts including Tom Jones, Duran Duran, Paloma Faith, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paul Weller and Primal Scream.

Organisers said the shows broke records and delivered a multi-million-pound boost for the local economy with many of the thousands of attendees visiting from outside Yorkshire.

Cuffe and Taylor, promoters of Lancashire’s Lytham festival (20,000), signed a five-year deal with the Piece Hall in February. It has experience in staging events in Yorkshire, having programmed all live music events at Scarborough Open Air Theatre (8,000) since 2016.

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said, “There is a real buzz right now within the music industry about The Piece Hall. A lot of agents and artists are talking about what has happened here, and we are already having some really exciting conversations about next summer.”

The Piece Hall Trust CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson DL said, “It was always the plan to bring world class artists to this iconic building and the partnership with Cuffe and Taylor has made that vision happen. Seeing the sheer joy on faces in the crowds as people came together to experience some absolute musical legends has been so heart-warming.

“The feedback from the performers and their teams has been exceptional and I know the word will spread far and wide about how great it is to play at our unique venue and what a phenomenal reception you get from our crowds.

“It will be some task to top this in 2023 but I actually believe we can. The work has already started and I’m incredibly excited at what we have planned.”