Live Nation-owned promoter Cuffe and Taylor is to stage its biggest live touring theatre production to date.

Produced by Kenny Wax Family Entertainment and BBC Studios, the new Hey Duggee tour based on the children’s CBeebies TV programme, will visit 24 theatres with almost 100 dates from December through to summer 2023.

The puppetry and storytelling show will include a four-week residency at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London this Christmas.

Cuffe and Taylor’s previous live theatre tours include James Martin Live, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, A Question of Sport Live, Lea Salonga – Dream Again and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Tour.

Cuffe and Taylor director of theatre touring Ben Hatton said, “The TV show has proved to be an absolute phenomenon and we hope to enjoy the same success in theatres across the UK. This is a great relationship for us all and one that we look forward to developing further.”

BBC Studios global director of live entertainment, gaming and interactive, Mat Way said, “We’re delighted to be working with Kenny Wax and Cuffe and Taylor to introduce young people to the wonders of the theatre.”