On the back of AEG’s recent announcement that it is promoting plant-based food products at The O2 and removing beef burgers from menus at the venue as part of its sustainability strategy, Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) has become the latest major global live entertainment operator to increase its focus on vegetarian food offerings.

LNE said it has made a strategic investment in Everything Legendary, a plant-based meat company. Through the partnership, Everything Legendary will now be the featured plant-based burger at many of Live Nation’s venues and festivals across the United States, including all House of Blues restaurants.

Launched in 2021, Everything Legendary has positioned its products in more than 3,000 US grocery stores in the past 10 months, including Publix, Target, Safeway and Ralphs.

Live Nation will become an equity partner in Everything Legendary, investing as part of the company’s recently closed $6 million Series A funding round in February. Other investors in the round include CircleUp Growth Partners, General Mills and Mark Cuban.

“Fans create lifelong memories enjoying live music, and everything they enjoy while at the show has the potential to make that memory even better,” said Tom See, COO, Venue Nation. “By partnering with Everything Legendary we’re excited to bring plant-based items to our events so fans have even more sustainable options to choose from.”