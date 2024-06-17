Barclays has suspended its sponsorship of Live Nation’s UK festivals including Latitude, Isle of Wight and Download following protests from artists and fans about the bank servicing clients who are providing military supplies to Israel.

Live Nation said, “Following discussion with artists, we have agreed with Barclays that they will step back from sponsorship of our festivals.”

A campaign led by the group Bands Boycott Barclays (BBB), consisting of musicians and industry professionals, has seen artists pull out of Live Nation festivals including The Great Escape, Download, Latitude and Isle of Wight as a result of their association with Barclays. Live Nation signed a five-year sponsorship deal with Barclays in 2023.

In a statement to the press Barclays said it was asked and has agreed to suspend participation in the remaining Live Nation festivals in 2024: “Barclays customers who hold tickets to these festivals are not affected and their tickets remain valid. The protesters’ agenda is to have Barclays debank defence companies which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe.

“They have resorted to intimidating our staff, repeated vandalism of our branches and online harassment. The only thing that this small group of activists will achieve is to weaken essential support for cultural events enjoyed by millions. It is time that leaders across politics, business, academia and the arts stand united against this.”

In a statement posted on social media, BBB said, “We are now a collective of hundreds of musicians and industry professionals working from all angles and levels of the music industry, and together we have driven a genocide-enabling bank out of our music festivals.”