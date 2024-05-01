Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out its North American cut-price ticket initiative, Concert Week, to a further 20 countries including the UK.

Set to run from 6-12 May, LNE said the campaign will see more than 40,000 concert tickets made available from only £25. Among the many acts included in the promotion are Air, IDLES, Jungle, Shania Twain, Charli XCX, Glass Animals and Tiesto.

Concert Week has been run for the past decade in the US, and its global expansion will see it rolled out to territories including Australia, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. It involves special offers, promotions and competitions.

From 2 May, fans can visit LiveNation.co.uk/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events, offering a limited number of tickets at reduced prices, staring from £25.