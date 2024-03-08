The team behind the Jazz Cafe, one of London’s longest standing music venues, is teaming up with production company The Fair to launch its first festival.

The 15,000-capacity The Jazz Cafe Festival will take place on Sunday 15 September at London’s Burgess Park.

Headlined by Nils Frahm, the line-up is being overseen by Ruari Frew who has booked acts including ELIZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Alchemist, Buena Vista All Stars and Gilles Petersen.

Meanwhile, promoter Marcus Weedon, whose Brockwell Live launched the 8,500-capacity summer concert series South Facing at Crystal Palace Bowl in 2021, has teamed with Live Nation to launch an edition of the series curated by hit jazz drummer Yussef Dayes.

Among the acts to play the 4 August event will be Masego, Greentea Peng and Charlotte Day Wilson. It will be hosted by Munya Chawawa.