Live Nation-owned promoter Cuffe and Taylor has agreed a five-year deal to curate open-air live music shows at The Piece Hall in Halifax, Yorkshire.

Cuffe and Taylor, which since 2016 has brought the likes of Britney Spears, Lionel Richie and Kylie to fellow Yorkshire venue Scarborough Open Air Theatre (cap. 8,000), said this summer’s Live At The Piece Hall is to be the venue’s biggest ever summer season of live music with over a dozen headline shows.

This summer’s 5,500-capacity shows, co-promoted with The Piece Hall Trust, will feature Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paul Weller, Primal Scream, Jessie Ware, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra, Tom Grennan and Paloma Faith.

The 6,131sqm Piece Hall opened in 1779 and is the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world. It is now a cultural, heritage and live entertainment destination that has welcomed over eight million visitors through its gates since it re-opened in 2017 after a five-year £19m restoration project.

Cuffe and Taylor has previously curated festivals and events such as Lancashire’s expanded Lytham Festival (200,000) and Greenwich Music Time at the Old Royal Naval College.

Cuffe and Taylor founder Peter Taylor (pictured right) said, “This historic and iconic Yorkshire venue is simply stunning. We pledge to build on the work already undertaken by the Trust and deliver an exciting programme which has wide appeal for music fans.

“Live Nation work with some of the biggest music acts in the world and we cannot wait to bring major artists here to Halifax to play this special venue.”