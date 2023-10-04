Deutsche Entertainment AG-owned promoter Kilimanjaro Live has announced the opening of a new office in Wales, with the aim of creating a bigger offering of live shows and entertainment in the country.

Headed by Pablo Janczur, formally of Welsh promoter Orchard Live, which recently entered liquidation, Kilimanjaro’s new division builds on its previous history with bands and projects such as Stereophonics and Wakestock Festival.

The new division will work together with fellow Kilimanjaro Group companies such as Regular Music in Scotland, Singular Artists in Northern Ireland and Eire, and Kilimanjaro Live in London.

Kilimanjaro has previously worked on shows in Wales with artists such as Ed Sheeran at venues including Cardiff Castle, Principality Stadium, Cardiff City Football Club, Morfa Stadium Swansea, Swansea Singleton Park and Wrexham Football Club.

“With over 20 years of experience in live entertainment across Wales, we’re very pleased to welcome Pablo into the Kilimanjaro Live fold,” said Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith. “His knowledge and energy within this sector is second to none, and to have him on board will bolster our live music offering across the country.”

Janczur said, ‘I’m delighted to be Joining Kilimanjaro Live and bringing my experience and expertise in the Welsh market gained over the past 20 plus years. Our combined strengths in the indoor and outdoor sector has great potential for growth and innovation.”