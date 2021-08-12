Pop band McFly will be the first act to play at the Stockton Globe Theatre site since 1975, following a £28m restoration at the new 3,000-capacity Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) venue.

The band follows the likes of The Beatles, The Supremes, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Chuck Berry who have previously performed there. The show will launch the venue’s music programme that includes Paloma Faith, Jools Holland, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, The Waterboys, Status Quo and UB40.

Operators of the music and comedy venue in Country Durham said it has been designed with a modern audience in mind, with a £1.8m technical infrastructure and digital ticketing system.

New features include flexible standing and seated configuration, new purpose-built bars, VIP areas, dressing room suites, orchestra pits and an additional 200-capacity gig venue and cafe bar, The Link.

The restoration of the Globe, which was built in 1935, was funded by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and a £4.5m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Heritage Enterprise scheme, as well as a £774,000 grant from the Capital Kickstart Fund, part of the Government’s £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund.

The venue’s lineup also features comedians Adam Kay, Chris Ramsey, John Bishop and Jon Richardson, along with entertainment shows from Diversity, Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance.

Stockton Globe general manager Jo Ager said, “This is an incredible moment for Stockton-on-Tees, and a testament to the tenacity of the Council, our wonderful volunteers and everyone who has supported us on this journey. This gig is the first of many, and we’re looking forward to celebrating for many more months to come.”