Wembley Stadium has partnered with Secutix‘s blockchain mobile ticketing solution TIXNGO to deliver secure digital tickets through a new Wembley branded ticket wallet.

Starting with Ed Sheeran’s five nights at Wembley from 24 June, the 90,000-capacity stadium will look to use the solution at other events throughout the summer.

Using blockchain technology, TIXNGO creates a unique, encrypted ticket for smartphones that is verified and aims to remove the risk of counterfeit tickets. Wembley ticket holders will be able to download, transfer, keep, or assign a ticket to a guest at any point through the wallet.

TIXNGO is currently used by stadiums and events including the Johan Cruyff Arena (cap. 55,500) in Amsterdam, the Stade de France (81,000) in France, and was deployed at scale by UEFA at last year’s football European Championships.

Wembley Stadium head of event operations Paul Smyth said, “We wanted a cutting edge secure mobile solution which could service all of our different types of events, both sporting and non-sporting ones. TIXNGO provides us with exactly this, creating a safe and seamless ticketing experience for all fans.”

TIXNGO UK managing director David Hornby said, “Integrating ticketing with the wider digital ecosystem has become a critical part of achieving a stadium’s digital ambitions. We are excited to work with Paul, his team and Wembley’s other technology partners to deliver a next generation fan experience for all those visiting this most iconic of stadiums.”