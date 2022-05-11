This weekend will see Wembley Stadium open two new multi-purpose sensory rooms to better accommodate neurodivergent guests for match-days and live events.

The new rooms will be launched and used for the first time at this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup and Vitality Women’s FA Cup finals.

The new rooms at the 90,000-capacity venue, which is owned by the Football Association (FA), said the rooms had been created to ensure guests “with the widest range of access requirements” are provided with a safe and comfortable environment to enjoy events.

The sensory rooms have been designed and installed in partnership with multisensory equipment specialists Experia, and in consultation with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins. Wembley Stadium’s naming rights partner EE is providing the spaces with fibre connectivity.

Wembley Stadium’s customer engagement manager & lead on disability access planning and provision Matthew Owen said, “We pride ourselves on being an inclusive stadium, and this further reinforces that commitment.

“On a personal level, having been involved in disability access throughout my career and as an adult with Asperger’s Syndrome, I have seen first-hand the benefit these spaces and programmes can bring. I would like to thank everyone who has helped bring these spaces to life – including Experia, Nordoff Robbins, EE and the wider team at Wembley Stadium.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the efforts of The Shippey Campaign, who worked with Sunderland AFC to bring the first sensory rooms into a football environment.”

Wembley Stadium claims it will become the first music venues in the UK to provide sensory rooms for neurodivergent guests.

Last year it announced that it would offer British Sign Language (BSL) as a guaranteed service at every live concert. All future concerts at the stadium will offer BSL interpretation with services provided by Performance Interpreting Ltd.

Wembley Stadium has 16 summer live shows planned this year include concerts by Ed Sheeran, Westlife, Harry Styles and Coldplay.