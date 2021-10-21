Wembley Stadium (cap. 80,000) has announced that it will become the UK’s biggest venue to offer British Sign Language (BSL) as a guaranteed service at every live concert.

All future concerts at the stadium will offer BSL interpretation with services provided by Performance Interpreting Ltd. Previously BSL interpretation was pre-booked or available only on select days at the stadium.

Customers will be able to use the BSL service from when Ed Sheeran plays the first of seven shows at the stadium on 24 June.

Wembley Stadium head of event operations Paul Smyth said, “We pride ourselves not only on being an inclusive stadium to be enjoyed by all, but also for leading the way in terms of best practice within the industry.”

Performance Interpreting Ltd founder Marie Pascall said, “We are elated at Wembley Stadium’s decision to provide British Sign Language access for Deaf BSL customers for every show. This will enable thousands of Deaf customers to attend music events on any given date.”

“We hope other venues will value their Deaf customers and appreciate access in the same way.”