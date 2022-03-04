Surrey County Cricket has appointed Secutix as its new ticketing technology partner, part of a digital transformation agenda across the club.

The club will use a suite of Secutix solutions, including its S-360 ticketing platform, its TIXNGO mobile ticket app and its in-built Business Intelligence system with the aim of improving data-driven decisions across the club and drive ticketing revenue.

Surrey joins Secutix’s list of cricket clients which includes Lancashire, Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, Kent and Somerset, as well as The Hundred tournament that launched last year.

Surrey CCC head of sales and marketing Emily Clark said, “The partnership with SECUTIX means we can create a connected digital ecosystem, linking different parts of the business such as hospitality, members, juniors and cricket nets. SECUTIX provides an end-to-end solution, proven in cricket, that will help us achieve our ambitions, not just today, but also in the long-term.”

Secutix UK managing director David Hornby said, “Surrey are arguably one of the most insight driven sports organisations and acquiring, mining and driving decisions and insight from information is a key strategy for them. We’re delighted to share our expertise in cricket and look forward to helping Surrey get closer than ever before to their fans.”