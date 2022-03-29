NEC Group-owned The Ticket Factory (TFF) has launched a mobile ticketing solution as part of a newly-formed strategic partnership with technology-led provider SecuTix.

As a result, events at NEC Group venues Utilita Arena Birmingham (cap. 15,800) and Resorts World Arena (15,685) will be ticketed using blockchain mobile ticketing technology.

NEC said the move was driven by “promoter demand” and that the new The Ticket Factory Wallet mobile app –powered by Secutix’s blockchain ticketing solution TIXNGO – will see TFF significantly reduce its use of paper tickets to create more eco-friendly and sustainable events.

It said the new ticketing solution also offers enhanced security measures for customers to safely store, transfer, sell or buy digital tickets – with the aim of supporting NEC’s ongoing battle against ticket touts.

The company said another advantage of the new service is that it enables the TFF to become “increasingly data-led”, to provide deeper insights into the behaviour of ticket buyers and provide more targeted marketing communications.

The Ticket Factory Wallet was first used for the Royal Blood and Sam Fender shows last weekend at Utilita Arena Birmingham.

TFF director of ticketing Richard Howle said, “By partnering with SecuTix and adopting a digital-first approach, we’ll be able to get to know our audiences better, improve the customer journey and deliver more sustainable events.

SecuTix senior sales manager Andy Duckworth said, “This partnership marks the first time a UK arena group has adopted mobile blockchain ticketing across all its venues. Their fans will now experience a simpler and more secure way to receive, share and use their tickets.”