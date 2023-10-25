Tickets for Good – a platform that provides free and heavily discounted tickets for major live events to NHS, charity sector workers and recipients of cost-of-living benefits – has appointed senior music industry executives Don Orris and Will Mills to its advisory board.

Earlier this year, Tickets for Good announced news of Robbie Williams and ie:ventures joining as one of its largest investors, adding to existing investors Bethnal Green Ventures and Comcast SportsTech. Business expansion followed with the launch of its nationwide Ticket Bank programme, for those in receipt of UK Government cost-of-living payments.

Orris (pictured left) previously served as Ticketmaster EVP and Live Nation core ticketing group SVP and brings with him some 17 years at the top level of the live music business. He joins the advisory board to increase the presence and inventory of Tickets For Good in the US as it plans expansion and launch in the territory following recent investment.

Mills (right), a former senior executive at Shazam and LyricFind has more than 20 years of experience building music and technology companies as an executive, advisor and investor at companies including Endlesss, Audoo and Musiio. At Tickets For Good, he will aim to strengthen the company’s partnership and commercial efforts as it closes its current £2m funding round this year.

Tickets For Good has more than 250,000 registered users and has processed over 300,000 free and discounted tickets.

Orris said, “As Tickets For Good prepares to launch in North America, I’m proud to contribute to this important business as a senior advisor, with this team of good people doing great things in an amazing industry.”

Mills said, “Live Music is one of the biggest and fastest-growing sectors of the global music business and Tickets For Good is solving the problem of 40% inventory going unsold and getting that inventory to those in need of a great night out through their innovative business model.”

Tickets For Good founder and CEO Stephen Rimmer said, “Adding Don and Will to our advisory board underlines the strength of our mission-driven business strategy. As we close out our latest round of funding and work towards our launch in the US, their insights and experience will be indispensable.”

Current partners of Tickets For Good include AEG Presents, El Dorado, Generator Live, Parklife, Strawberries & Creem and Tramlines. Sporting partners include England Rugby, PGA and The Premier League. Wider events partners take in the likes of Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and the London Craft Beer Festival.