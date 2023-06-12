Former Take That star turned solo performer Robbie Williams has become the largest investor in Tickets For Good, a platform that provides free and heavily discounted tickets for major live events to NHS and charity sector workers.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Sheffield, Tickets For Good has more than 200,000 users in the UK and involves around 500 event partners. It has processed more than 300,000 free and discounted tickets.

Williams’ investment follows a seed funding round that has secured £500,000 of investment capital. He joins existing Tickets For Good investors including Bethnal Green Ventures and Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech. The current investment round is expected to close at the end of June.

Tickets For Good said the new equity will be used to support expansion across more audience segments and territories. The offering currently involves UK venues and live events involving music, sport, theatre and comedy. Through its partnerships with events companies including AEG Presents, the National Theatre and London Lions Basketball, Tickets For Good enables NHS and charity sector workers to sign up for free and secure tickets by paying only a booking fee, which is a maximum of £3.95.

Williams said, “Supporting access to the arts is a cause close to my heart. The magic of live entertainment is something everyone should be able to benefit from, so I’m thrilled to be working with Tickets For Good.”

Tickets For Good CEO Stephen Rimmer said, “As we continue to build the Tickets For Good offering, to have backing from one of our country’s most-loved entertainers in Robbie is a welcome endorsement of our work. Our expanded group of heavyweight investors underlines the strength of our mission-driven business strategy and, as we evolve with the next phase of our plans, their support and insight will be invaluable.”