Tickets for Good, a platform that provides free and heavily discounted tickets for major live events to NHS and charity sector workers, has launched a new programme, The Ticket Bank, to give tickets directly to the 8 million people affected by the cost of living crisis.

Anyone who has received UK Government cost of living payments is eligible to sign up to the platform immediately. It follows the separate announcement of Robbie Williams as an investor and supporter of Tickets for Good.

Major UK promoters to have worked with Tickets for Good so far include festivals Tramlines (Sheffield), Truck (Oxford), Bath Festivals, and Deer Shed (North Yorkshire) offering tickets on the platform.

Venues including The Stand Comedy Club, The Clapham Grand, The National Theatre and Harrogate Theatre are providing tickets for events, with the Roman Baths becoming the first high-profile heritage organisation to pledge involvement.

Tickets for Good originally launched as The Ticket Bank in 2019 – allowing venues, promoters, and event organisers to upload free tickets for local charities and social groups. During Covid-19 it began work on a new service, ‘Tickets for Good’ that would allow for tickets to be pledged directly to NHS workers.

To date, Tickets for Good has registered more than 250,000 NHS and general medical staff, charity workers, and volunteers, who have saved more than £10 million in face-value ticket costs.

Tickets for Good CEO and co-founder Steve Rimmer said, “The cost of living crisis is having a profound effect on millions of people. Buying tickets for events is just not possible for them as they struggle to balance financial commitments. We’re delighted to help our events partners give back to the nation at large scale through free and discounted tickets.”