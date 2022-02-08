Ethical ticketing platform Ticketpass has adopted What3words location technology to help event organisers guide guests to precise event and venue locations easily and accurately.

What3words communicates locations by giving three-metre square sites a unique combination of three words.

Ticketpass said What3words can help guide users to particular entrance or points of interest at an event, and is more accurate than a pin being placed in the centre of a building or large event site. It said the partnership is one of several planned for the future.

The technology is now fully integrated into the Ticketpass platform, giving organisers the option of displaying What3words addresses for event entrances, facilities and amenities on tickets and booking confirmations.

Ticketpass is a sponsor for the Event Production Show on 8-9 at ExCeL London and as part of its GiveBack50 initiative, it will donate 50% of the booking fee for each ticket sold to charity Music Support.

Ticketpass content and partnerships manager Russ Cook said, “Of course, at our core, we want to give back. But giving back isn’t just about donations and charitable efforts. For us, at Ticketpass, it’s about providing the best tools for organisers to help change this tired old sector. Working with What3words to make event navigation and organisation more accurate and efficient is truly exciting.”

What3words co-founder and CEO Chris Sheldrick (pictured) said, “There is nothing more frustrating than being unable to find meeting points, toilets, or food stalls at a busy event because there isn’t a straightforward way to get there.

“Now that What3words is built into Ticketpass’ innovative ethical ticketing solution, event organisers can help people to find any three metre square with ease. It’s the first integration of its kind, and we’re excited that Ticketpass is paving the way for a world where What3words addresses appear on every event ticket and booking confirmation.”