The Event Production Show is set to return to its usual venue and at full-scale on 8 and 9 March 2022, having successfully run with substantial Covid-19 mitigations measures in place in May.

The full-capacity return of the Event Production Show (EPS) to ExCel London will combine conference debate and networking opportunities with a showcase of the very best live event production services and products.

Produced in partnership with Access All Areas (AAA), the EPS conference will feature some of the most senior decision makers in the industry, including London Marathon Events director Hugh Brasher, Wimbledon Championships operations director Michele Dite and Notting Hill Carnival director Matthew Phillip.

EPS owner Mash Media said 87 major event supplier companies had already signed up to exhibit their services and products at the March event, which is unique in the UK events industry in combining a two-day conference with a dedicated live events industry exhibition.

Among the new additions to EPS will be The Fanzone. Aimed at organisers of large scale sporting events; The FanZone will showcase activations, products and services that can be brought to life within fan zone areas at events. The area will also be used as a networking hub during EPS.

The event, which is free to attend for industry professionals, will be the first full scale EPS since the pandemic struct. During the height of lockdown, EPS and AAA partnered to deliver a series of 10 webinars supporting and educating more than 5,000 of the event production community.

EPS director Duncan Siegle said that while the webinars proved popular and informative, there was always a determination to deliver a live event in whatever way possible under Covid-safe guidelines.

“We knew to be able to stand side-by-side with you, we had to deliver a live event,” he said. “We had seven date moves, two venue changes, a move from outside to indoors, but regardless we put on the show, in-person, for the industry.

“We’ve spent the last six months getting ready to deliver the best edition of the EPS yet. As events professionals from across the sector prepare for what is shaping up to be an events season like no other, EPS is a knowledge gathering and networking opportunity not to be missed.’’

Registration for the show is now open, free tickets are available here. There are a few stands available, and any companies wanting to participate with the event is encouraged to contact event manager Joanne Knowles at jknowles@mashmedia.net.