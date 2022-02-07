Music Support has been announced as the partner charity of Mash Media’s upcoming Event Production Awards on 17 February and the Event Production Show on 8-9 March.

Music Support is a charity that provides help and support to those who work in UK music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction. Founded in 2016 by people from within the music industry with lived experiences of those conditions, it aims to improve prevention and ensure that peers do not feel alone and can access help to initiate and maintain recovery. The organisation provides peer-led helpline support, education and training and signposting to a network of vetted and approved professionals and crisis support workers. For further details visit here.

Music Support chief executive Eric Mtungwazi said, “The global pandemic has had a devastating impact on the music and live events industries from performers to the thousands who work alongside them, with many still unable to return to work. We are incredibly grateful to The Event Production Awards and the Event Production Show for choosing Music Support as their partner charity, raising vital funds and awareness to help us to support our peers who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction.”

EPS is partnering with ethical event management platform Ticketpass, which as part of its GiveBack50 initiative will donate 50% of the booking fee for each ticket sold to Music Support. The event is also working with the platform to ensure £1 is donated to Music Support whenever a visitor enters the EPS Fanzone.

EPS is also collaborating with digital raffle platform Play Fund Win, which will be coordinating fundraising prize draws with exclusive prizes at both the Event Production Awards and the Event Production Show to raise further funds for the charity. For further details visit here.

The Event Production Awards return to Novotel London West on 17 February, followed by the Event Production Show on 8-9 March at ExCeL London.

Registration for the Event Production Show is open. Free tickets are available here.

The Event Production Awards will celebrate the work of individuals and teams behind the successful delivery of outdoor and live events during the past 12 months. Tickets can be purchased here.