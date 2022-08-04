Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster has partnered with TikTok to launch an in-app feature that allows users of the social media platform to discover events and purchase tickets directly through the app.

The feature will allow creators such as artists, promoters and venues to add destination links to their videos. Ticketmaster said the feature will only be available to select creators at launch and will scale to more users over time.

The feature matches users with events they might be interested in based on their preferences. If users find something they are interested in, they can see if their friends have matched with the same event.

Users to have already begun using the feature include Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, Backstreet Boys and WWE.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster said the partnership will “empower event organisers and creators to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way.” TikTok has more than one billion monthly active users.