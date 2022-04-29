Live Nation has agreed a multi-year partnership with Snapchat developers Snap Inc. to deliver augmented reality (AR) experiences at its concerts and festivals.

Following development from Snap Inc.’s creative studio Arcadia, users of Snapchat will be able to open the app’s camera at select concerts for AR experiences that are built into the experience of attending a show.

At festivals, attendees will be able to use AR to try on merch, find friends and discover exclusive landmarks around the festival grounds.

Festivals confirmed for AR enhancement in the year ahead include Wireless Festival (cap. 50,000) and Reading Festival (90,000), as well as US events Austin City Limits (2,750), Bonnaroo (100,000), Lollapalooza (400,000), Rolling Loud (75,000), Roots Picnic (25,000), The Governors Ball (150,000) and Lights On. The feature will launch next month at Electric Daisy Carnival (142,000) in Las Vegas.

Snapchat said the experience will “elevate performances beyond stages and screens – creating a deeper connection between artists and fans – through custom-built, immersive AR”.

In a statement, the company said, “For years, video screens have been a canvas for visual expression at concerts and festivals around the world. They help artists tell their stories and bring music to life. We believe Snap’s augmented reality offers artists an incredible new creative tool that will change the way fans experience their performances.”

The deal follows a music discovery partnership between Snapchat and Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster, which matches users with events they might like based on their indicated preferences. The feature allows users to swipe left and right on upcoming shows and discover nearby events via the Snapchat Snap Map.