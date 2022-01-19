Two-year-old North London venue The Drumsheds will close permanently this month, according to show promoter The Hydra.

Opened in June 2019 for Field Day Festival, the 10,000-capacity venue was part of a £6bn regeneration programme of the Meridian Water area. It is run by agency and promoter Broadwick Live – the founders of South London club Printworks (cap. 5,000).

The Hydra’s Not To Be event – featuring DJs such as Four Tet, Floating Points and Jon Hopkins – has been rescheduled from December to 29 January, and is set to be the last show at the venue.

In a statement on Instagram, The Hydra said, “We fully appreciate that the new date is only a short time from now, but in order for us to recreate the show as close to the original as possible, with the same line-up of headliners, at the same venue, this really was our only option.

“Not To Be will also be the last ever show at The Drumsheds, which closes its doors next month. So, it was either this date, or cancelling the event altogether. But what a way to go, closing this outstanding venue with this show.”