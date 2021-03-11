Broadwick Live-owned Field Day festival (cap. 25,000) has been moved from July to 29 August and will take place at Victoria Park as part of AEG Present’s All Points East (APE) event series with an increased capacity of 40,000 in line with APE.

Field Day was launched in 2017 and took place at East London’s Victoria Park for a decade before being moved south to Brockwell Park, Brixton, in 2018. In 2019 it was relocated once more to The Drumsheds, a former industrial warehouse space in north London.

It is understood Field Day remains an independently owned event, and that the partnership with AEG is ongoing, with the move from July motivated by a desire to find a more “secure” date.

The line-up will include Bicep and Floating Points, Ross From Friends and Overmono. Tickets start at £79.99.

Field Day co-owner Gareth Cooper told Access that although the move means Field Day will be sharing the APE infrastructure, the move was not purely about cost savings: It’s not really about saving money as we were already sharing infrastructure with other festivals at The Drumsheds. The motivations are to bring Field Day home to Victoria Park where it can have the bigger platform a show like this deserves. It’s going to be an outstanding year and we want to share that with as many people as possible.

AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals Jim King said, “Field Day have been friends of ours for many years and coming together and working with them on APE Present Field Day stands for everything good that is emerging from these challenging times. We respect what they do and we align so closely with what they stand for and so it’s a great feeling to be able to welcome them back to Victoria Park where they delivered so many amazing shows. They have a great line up headlined by the incredible Bicep and the larger capacity that APE offers means more fans will be able to see Field Day deliver what they do so well.”