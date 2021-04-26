Promoter Amnesia is launching a 7,000-capacity new outdoor/indoor one-day event at Broadwick Live-managed venue The Drumsheds (pictured) in Enfield’s Meridian Water on 3 September.

The Pyramid event will include an indoor stage and one outdoors featuring a line-up including Ricardo Villalobos, Honey Dijon, Special Request, Mar-T b2b Luca Donzelli.

Located next to Tottenham Marshes, The Drumsheds was the subject of a £6bn regional regeneration project that transformed it from a former industrial gasworks to a venue consisting of four large, interlinked, warehouses offering a combined capacity of 10,000. It also has 10 acres of outdoor space. In 2019 the venue was used to host the Field Day festival.

In a statement Amnesia said, “The space is a perfect blank canvas that will be transformed with next level production for this Balearic blow out.”

Tickets start at £39.50.