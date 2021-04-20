Festicket’s end-to-end ticketing and event management platform Event Genius has partnered with music and lifestyle channel Clubbing TV.

The Paris-based channel, launched in 2009, has previously streamed shows for Tomorrowland (cap. 60,000), We Are FSTVL (50,000) and Amnesia Ibiza (5,000). It said the partnership will the ticketing company will bolster the development of its online streaming platform Festiticket Live, launched last May.

Event Genius, which was rebranded by Festicket last November and earlier this year announced new european festival and clubbing clients, said it believes live streaming is “here to stay” in the sector.

The company said as part of the partnership it will give promoters and artists the option to use a ticketed paywall with passwords that will be linked to a customer’s IP address.

Festicket and Event Genius marketing director Luis Sousa said, “After initial success with the Festicket Live product, it felt like a natural move to partner with one of live streaming’s major players in Clubbing TV to offer onsite live stream production and delivery.”

He added, “Their vast experience in putting on world-class live streams for some of music’s biggest brands is clear, and we believe that by combining that with our global marketing reach and ticketing functionality we have a great product to offer the industry.”

Clubbing TV CEO and founder Stephane Schweitzer said, “It is a logical evolution for Clubbing TV and for our live streaming platform to be able to offer to festivals, clubs and promoters a turnkey solution to reach their fans and provide entertainment anywhere in the world, especially during the pandemic while travel conditions and capacities of events are reduced.”