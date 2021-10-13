Ticketing operator Festicket and its technology platform Event Genius have made several senior appointments and moves within the company’s management structure.

Festicket co-founder and CEO Zack Sabban (pictured, right) will take the role of president, where he will focus on strategic relationships with partners and clients and driving accelerated global growth.

Non-executive board director Benjamin Leaver (pictured, left) has become CEO of Festicket and Event Genius. Leaver has experience in technology businesses across multiple sectors and was formerly chief operating officer of beauty website Treatwell.

Ex Orbitz, GrubHub and Delivery Hero executive Brian Walker join as chief technology officer and Event Genius, while Ticket Arena founder Reshad Hossenally is promoted to chief operating officer as the business focuses on a global rollout of its end-to-end Event Genius technology.

Sabban said, “I am immensely proud of how much we have achieved since we started Festicket a decade ago. During the next phase of our development, I want to drive our global growth and take our services to thousands more event creators around the world. I am delighted that Benjamin has agreed to lead the business as it seeks to empower event creators everywhere to grow profitably and sustainably as they deliver incredible experiences to people all over the world.”

Leaver said, “Having spent the last three years on the Board, I’m so proud to be moving into this leadership role at Festicket as CEO. We have an amazing team with an incredible knowledge of what makes live events successful. The coming months and into next year will be one of the most important in the history of the industry. Fans are desperate to be out enjoying live events again and we are in the perfect position to make that experience the best they have ever had, working even more closely with event creators to help bring their visions to life.”

Promoter and Festicket senior advisor Harvey Goldsmith said, “Under Benjamin’s leadership and with an exceptional senior team in place, Festicket can continue to grow as the live events market explodes into 2022. When fans attend a show, they want a seamless experience from the moment they leave their homes. Post pandemic the adoption of technology, such as Cashless, a core part of Festicket’s offering to its event partners, has become even more vital.”