Organisers of independent Somerset festival Farmfest (cap. 5,000) have cancelled the event for a second year running, announcing an end to the festival.

Organisers said it has been a “tough few years” to remain affordable while also keeping up with the huge rise in running costs.

The music, art and food event, which launched 17 years ago, was due to take place in Bruton from 3-5 August. Last year’s edition was pulled due to poor ticket sales, despite a “hugely successful” 2021 event.

In a statement, organisers said, “As a small independent festival, it is a fine line we have struggled to tread and sadly the result is we must bring FarmFest to a close. This announcement will not come as a surprise to many of you who have so patiently been waiting for an update on our 2023 plans.”

The organisers have teamed up with Valley Fest, 20 miles down the road in Chew Valley Lake, so FarmFest ticket-holders can attend this event on the same weekend. The event will host headliners including The Kooks, Bananarma and Soul 11 Soul.