The first edition of the Midnight Sun Weekender festival, due to take place on 25-27 May in Stornoway, Scotland, has been cancelled.

Co-founded by Charlie Clark and Ian MacArthur, the event was to see acts including Primal Scream, The Pretenders and Spiritualized perform at Lewis Castle Green (pictured). Tickets started at £79.

“Rising costs and limited availability on festival infrastructure, as well as the cost of living crisis having an impact on ticket sales means that we are not in the position to deliver the event that we had hoped to bring to our beautiful island,” said the organisers in a statement.

A musician, Clark has been involved in acts such as Astrid and the Reindeer Section while he is currently head booker at Glasgow’s Nice’n’Sleazy (cap. 180). A qualified chartered accountant and barrister, MacArthur’s career has included being group MD at The Big Issue. The duo are the founders of Outer Hebrides-based indie record label No Big Deal Music.

Said MacArthur. “As organisers, we have tried everything we can to overcome the challenges we have faced to stage this event, however it has become impossible for us to move forward,” said MacArthur.

“We are deeply disappointed to confirm this news, especially at this late stage and would like to reassure our customers that anyone who has purchased tickets will be able to claim a refund.

“We deeply regret the impact this cancellation will have on the local retail and hospitality sector and the economic impact overall to Stornoway but would like to thank the Safety Advisory Group, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Stornoway Trust, Breedon Hebrides, Stornoway Port Authority, Scottish, Scottish Water and Woody’s Express for all their support to us over recent weeks and months.”