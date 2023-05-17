Nottingham’s Detonate festival (cap. 12,000) is the latest UK festival to be cancelled, with organisers blaming spiralling costs, less than a month before it was due to take place.

Detonate was due to be held at Colwick Park on 10 June, with a lineup including Chase & Status, Ewan Mcvicar, LF System and Shy FX. Organiser James Busby told BBC Radio Nottingham they have plans to return but may need to make changes in the future to lower costs.

The promoter said in a statement, “Everything that’s needed to put on a festival has gone up massively, and costs are continuing to spiral as we get closer to the event. We’re unable to pass these costs onto ticket buyers in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

“We’re now at the point where we’d have to start spending ticket buyers money to make the festival happen. We’re not comfortable doing when we can’t be 100% confident the festival can take place this year. So we’ve had to hit pause.

“This isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly, and we know it’s disappointing for the thousands of you that have tickets. Also for all the people that have put their time and energy into the festival. Detonate Festival will be back soon.”

Other cancellations

Elsewhere, organisers of family-friendly events Lechlade festival in Gloucestershire and Chagstock festival in Devon have gone into liquidation due to recent cancellations.

Lechlade festival has been cancelled due to the site at Riverside Park in Lechlade, Gloucestershire being waterlogged, meaning organisers Lechlade Festival Ltd has been forced to cease trading.

The festival was due to take place from 26-28 May with Tony Hadley and D:ream among the headline acts. The event has been running since 2011 and is largely organised by volunteers.

In a statement, Lechlade organisers said, “We have explored all options, and if there was any other way, we would have found a solution. With further heavy rain forecast, there is already a great deal of standing water in many places and the ground beneath is very soft, with high groundwater levels. At this stage, the site will not dry and recover in time to accommodate the festival infrastructure and vehicles.”

“Our small team have worked tirelessly for many years to build the festival. The core team is largely voluntary, supplemented by a team of very loyal supporters who give their time to help deliver this wonderful event.”

Chagstock festival (cap. 5,000) in Devon has also been forced into liquidation, with organisers blaming a lack of ticket sales, increased competition and rising costs. The festival was set to take place from 21-22 July at Whiddon Down in Dartmoor.

Organisers said in a statement, “The struggle to catch up after missing a year due to Covid combined with increased competition, escalating costs, the cost of living crisis and lower than expected ticket sales, make it impossible to continue with the event.

“I can only apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment, the decision was not made lightly. After 16 years it is heart breaking to have to call time, this is not how I wanted to end things.”