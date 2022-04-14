A three-day, 5,000-capacity festival showcasing metal, heavy metal and hard rock music is to launch in July in County Durham.

Dominion Festival will take place from 29-31 July at Ushaw Historic House, Chapels and Gardens. The event is presented by Wannasee Promotions, which also held Kubix festival last year at Herrington Country Park, Sunderland.

With 42 bands to play across two stages including headliners Cradle of Filth and Blind Guardian, Wannasee Promotions operations director Alex Hutchinson told Access that he plans for the event to be the premier festival for metal, heavy metal and hard rock in the North of England.

He said, “While there is a lot of activity and new events in the sector, there isn’t a new presence of metal and hard rock events in the North of England, so we still believe we’re filling a gap in the market which isn’t catered for properly.

“Ushaw Historic House, Chapel and Gardens is a superb venue with an interesting and unique history – we’re thrilled to have secured this venue as we feel it really adds a new dimension to the festival.”

On potential supply chain challenges, Hutchinson said, “2022 has been a challenging year to source everything needed for a large festival but, thanks largely to our portfolio of other events and well established supplier relationship, we have been successful in sourcing everything that we need for our festivals.”