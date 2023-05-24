In Between Days Festival has been cancelled just two days before it was set to debut at Newcastle’s Times Square.

The three-day event, which was only announced by promoter Tokyo Live in March, was due to host acts such as Ian Brown, Happy Mondays, Two Door Cinema Club, DMAs and The Wombats from 26-28 May. The festival’s promoter is also the owner of Digital, a nightclub based in Times Square.

The event is the second new festival due to take place this weekend that has been cancelled at the last minute, following The Midnight Sun Weekender in the Scottish town of Stornoway.

Organisers of In Between Days gave no explanation for the cancellation but said they have had to write off a significant amount of money spent: “We gave it our best shot. We are so very sorry to have to deliver the news that the In Between Days Festival will not be going ahead.

“We were so excited to play host to some of the biggest names and the best talent in the world, but sadly it’s not to be this time. To everyone who has supported us, we are so very grateful but obviously very disappointed that we have not been able to make this a reality for you.”