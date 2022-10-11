ASM Global has appointed former Live Nation exec Liam Thornton as EVP strategy and development, which the venue management giant said will further expand its growing project development programme.

In Thornton’s new role, the former executive vice president of development at Live Nation will be responsible for strategic planning, market research, site selection, lease and partnership negotiations, development feasibility, site planning, project advisory, and investment analysis.

ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension said, “This will drive tremendous value for private and municipal partners and ultimately guests. We’re going to leverage the coming years for a period of unprecedented growth in our business space. Liam’s extensive experience, particularly in creating new developments and enhancing existing assets, will provide far and away the most diverse and enriching opportunities the industry has ever seen.”

Thornton said, “We’re now accelerating our entry into equity investments and strategic partnerships as well as ramping up our project advisory services including feasibility studies, master planning and bringing startup projects to fruition.

“The world is craving live-event experiences more than ever, and ASM Global and investors want to be a part of those moments. No one has the breadth of events, venues, tenant partners and boots on the ground like ASM Global.

“At a full run, there are 164 million people coming through our venues already. We are very excited to grow that number.”