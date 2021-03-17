ASM Global, the venue management giant formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG has appointed former Live Nation executive Ron Bension as president and CEO.

ASM Global was formed in October 2019, with the the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) subsidiary and SMG each owning 50%. It operates more than 325 venues worldwide, including the recently rebranded AO Arena in Manchester, First Direct Arena in Leeds, P&J Live in Aberdeen, Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena and the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Bension was most recently president of House of Blues Entertainment at Live Nation, prior to that he held president and CEO roles at companies including at Tickets.com, GameWorks, MCA Recreation Group and Universal Studios.

AEG CEO, and ASM board member, Dan Beckerman said, “We admire Ron’s long and successful track record across a number of highly respected companies in the live events and leisure industries and are confident in his ability to build on the progress made under Bob Newman. ASM is poised for success and at AEG we are as committed and optimistic as ever about the future of the company and the industry.”