This summer’s UK music festival season is further taking shape with several events including Victorious, Wireless, BST Hyde Park, Kendal Calling and Junction 2 announcing lineups.

Victorious Festival (cap. 65,000) has announced its second wave of artists, with Sugababes, Razorlight, The Kooks, James Bay, Groove Armada, Professor Green and Tom Walker joining the lineup. The event takes place from 23-25 August in Portsmouth.

From The Fields has announced five headliners for this year’s Kendal Calling (cap. 40,000), which takes place from 1-4 August at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paolo Nutini, The Streets, Paul Heaton & Rianne Downey and Keane will play at the festival, along with a DJ set from Gary Neville, going B2B with Tim Burgess.

Festival Republic’s Wireless (50,000), which takes place from 12-14 July at London’s Finsbury Park, will host artists including Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, J Hus, Future, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Asake and Gunna.

Among the acts to play at the LN Gaiety-owned Parklife Festival (80,000) at Manchester’s Heaton Park this summer include Disclosure, Doja Cat, J Hus, Becky Hill, Shy FX, Lolahol, Peggy Gou, Sugababes, Kaytranada, Rudimental and Rich Reason.

LWE (London Warehouse Events) has also announced the second wave of artists for the expanded electronic music festival Junction 2 (12,000), with more than 30 new names being added including Hot Since 82, Yotto, Coco & Breezy, Gigee, Innellea (Live), Jaden Thompson, Joplyn, KILIMANJARO, Kölsch live, Lanna, Layla Benitez, Miss Monique, Parra for Cuva Live and Terry Francis. The event will take place at Boston Manor Park from 26-28 July.

AEG Presents has announced that American Express presents BST Hyde Park will be headlined by K-pop group Stray Kids on 14 July. They join previously announced BST headliners including Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams, with more still to be announced.

Superstruct Entertainment’s Cross The Tracks (15,000) has added more acts to its initial lineup of jazz, funk and soul acts at London’s Brockwell Park. The newly added names to play during May Bank Holiday Sunday are; Son Little, David Rodigan, Sekou, Thandii, Summer Pearl, Dargz, Chisholm For President!, oreglo and Ruby Wood. This wave follows previously announced artists including Erykah Badu, Madlib (DJ), Venna, Iniko, Neal Francis, Brainstory, Yazmin Lacey (DJ), BADBADNOTGOOD, En Vogue, Eve, Thee Sacred Souls, The Cavemen., Romare LIVE, Gilles Peterson and Ella Knight.