AEG Presents has announced that Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will headline a 5 July show as part of its American Express presents BST Hyde Park concert series, the first classical act to top the bill at the event in its 11-year history.

The performance is being billed as a 2024 UK exclusive, and Bocelli said it will be a celebration of his 30-year career.

AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals Jim King said, “We have wanted to host Andrea Bocelli in Hyde Park for many years and so it’s a great honour for us that we are able to share this special moment with him and his loyal fans. There can be no bigger occasion for all music than experiencing the world’s greatest tenor in London’s Hyde Park.”

Bocelli said, “Hyde Park is the perfect place for coming together to celebrate my 30th anniversary and reimagine it as a springboard propelling us into the future, imbued with positivity and the power of good.”

The show series celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with performances by acts including P!NK, BLACKPINK, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel and Lana Del Rey.