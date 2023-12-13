LWE (London Warehouse Events) has expanded Junction 2 Festival (cap. 12,000) from two to three days next summer, with the lineup also announced.

The event returned in July after a four-year hiatus, with three new stage designs.

The festival, which takes place at Boston Manor Park from 26-28 July, will host artists such as Honey Dijon, Ahadadream, The Blessed Madonna, Jon Hopkins, Jeff Mills, Amelie Lens, Daniel Avery and CamelPhat. A further 50 artists will be confirmed in the coming months.

LWE director Will Harold said, “Coming home to Boston Manor Park this year was so rewarding after the long break. Following our return, we’ve been holding our tongues on this announcement but are finally ready to start sharing the news.

“With Junction 2 expanding to three days, we’ll be embracing new musical territory – each day with its own distinct identity which we’ll be revealing in the coming weeks. To be able to add a third day without having to increase the daily capacity is key for us as we preserve the intimate experience that J2 offers, but with bigger and bolder production quality.”