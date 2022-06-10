Just days before it was scheduled to take place in north London’s Trent Park, 12,000-capacity dance festival Junction 2 has been called off.

The event’s promoters recently announced details of six new stage concepts at the 18-19 June show, which would have been headlined by Four Tet, John Hopkins, Nina Kraviz and Ben Klock.

The festival’s co-founders, LWE director Will Harold and owner Paul Jack, said Enfield Council decided to withdraw Trent Park as the venue for the event due to ongoing industrial action taking place across the London transport network.

Members of the union Unite at Transport for London and London Underground are planning to strike on 21 June, the same day as strikes by the RMT union impacting the Underground and railway networks. The action is expected to have a knock-on effect on 22 June.

The festival’s promoters said the event had been called off as they are unable to guarantee that Cockfosters and its surrounding stations will be adequately staffed on 18-19 June, particularly around the time of the event finishes: “The council feel that they need a more concrete guarantee, and as such have revoked our right to occupy the site.”

The statement reads, “We take huge pride in the curation and delivery of our events and, with our local partners, we were committed to resolving the transport challenges. After a three year wait, a weekend expected to run at full capacity and the site build about to commence, we are in disbelief at this decision. We know this news will be as heartbreaking to you as it has been to us, especially after waiting so long to get together.”

The live music industry has called on the Government and unions to come to an agreement to prevent the strikes, which are expected to seriously impact the sector in a hugely busy week for the industry.