The promoter behind London’s 12,000-capacity Junction 2 festival has partnered with virtual live events platform Sansar to create Tobacco Dock Virtual – a digital recreation of the East London venue that will host virtual and hybrid events.

Electronic music promoter LWE (London Warehouse Events), which created a virtual livestream version of Junction 2 last year, said it had recreated the 16,000m² Tobacco Dock in “minute detail from its sweeping staircases to the cavernous dancefloors”.

It said the digital version of the venue will encompass a range of gaming options to enhance virtual event experiences, and pre-parties and after-parties options will also be available. Virtual reality content will be made available via Sansar, the online live events service that has worked on virtual festivals including Lost Horizon. Livestream and media partner Beatport will broadcast sets across Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Beatport.com.

LWE said that once live events are able to commence safely, shows will take place simultaneously across the physical and virtual versions of the venue.

LWE director Paul Jack said, “Tobacco Dock Virtual is our next step in the evolution of LWE and the development of our long-term event concepts where we see virtual worlds sitting alongside the real world. Tobacco Dock has hosted some of our most exciting shows and led the way in the UK for vast daytime events. This next step on our journey will pave the way for hybrid events within a fully immersive digital and physical space, providing a huge new platform to showcase music.”