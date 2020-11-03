Lost Horizon, a virtual reality music and arts venue which welcomed 4.6m people to a virtual festival in July, has announced more virtual shows during December.

The virtual venue is created by the team behind Shangri-La Glastonbury, and debuted in July with headline performances by Peggy Gou, Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim and more.

It uses the social VR platform Sansar, which lets users experience live performances in different virtual settings. Sansar is a San Francisco-based company which launched in 2017.

Throughout December, Lost Horizon will stage a series of shows, some of which will be free and some of which will be paid for. These will culminate with ‘Chasing Midnight’, a 24-hour celebration on New Year’s Eve.

Headliners for the virtual shows have not yet been announced, and organisers are open to enquiries from promoters as well as brand partnerships.

The interactive virtual venue has six distinct but customisable areas, including festival stage Freedom, 360 degree digital arena the Gas Tower, media centre SHITV, underground club Nomad, plus a virtual open air art gallery and the interactive Landing Zone, which features merch stalls, art, seating and info points.

Mobile users are able to toggle between different vantage points within the virtual world, whereas virtual reality and PC users will be able to move around inside the space, interacting and using their computer’s mic to speak with other festival goers.

Robin Collings, co-director of Lost Horizon, commented: “We are incredibly excited to launch the second phase of Lost Horizon with a raft of exciting shows in December, plus we have some huge plans for 2021 and beyond. In these troubled times, our mission is to bring some joy and real culture into people’s lives.

“Lost Horizon’s virtual platform offers so much more than other VR events, allowing people to connect with their friends and meet people from around the globe, you can literally chat, live using your computer’s mic and speakers, to other people in the virtual world, while watching some amazing DJs and live music! Real events in a virtual world.”