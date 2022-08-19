Extended reality (XR) platform Volta has announced the launch of a new version of Volta Create, featuring designs and worlds used by artists at Glastonbury 2022.

XR encompasses immersive technologies including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR). The Glastonbury shows, performed by artists such as BONOBO, Jamie Jones and TSHA, featured automated visual effects in real-time synched with their music.

Volta said the tool is free to use, does not require specialized knowledge or any unique skill set and is available on all desktops. The Visuals can be accessed by anyone for their own artist channels whether live or streamed on Twitch, YouTube, Mixcloud or TikTok. Volta will also be announcing another new feature that will allow creators to monetise live streams via audience interaction.

Earlier this year Volta raised around $3m (£2.5m) in funding and received a £400,000 grant from Innovate UK, a Government-backed agency that provides money and support to companies to make new products and services.

The latest update includes new worlds featured in the Glastonbury performances and from shows by NERO, Noizu and Brux at New York venue the Brooklyn Mirage.

Volta co-founder Alex Kane said, “Over the past few months we got to show off the next phase of Volta with some of the biggest artists, on some of the biggest stages at some of the most renowned events and venues in the world.

“The opportunity to do so was itself mind-blowing but getting to share our new technology with any artist or creator for free and see what they do with it – the worlds and performances they create – is what really drives us as a company.”